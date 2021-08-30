Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Information Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 103,784 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

III opened at $7.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial increased their price target on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

