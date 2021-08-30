Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on LGRDY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

