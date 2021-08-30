Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in August

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the July 29th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
LNNGF traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $12.51. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,041. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43.
Li Ning Company Profile
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.