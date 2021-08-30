Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Short Interest Up 32.0% in August

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 320,400 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the July 29th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

LNNGF traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $12.51. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,041. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

