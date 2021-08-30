Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.59.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:LSI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,915. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $122.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

