Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.68

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.68 and last traded at $104.58, with a volume of 110331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSPD. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.46.

The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.18.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after buying an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after buying an additional 429,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,490,000 after purchasing an additional 57,056 shares in the last quarter. 53.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

