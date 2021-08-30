Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Holdings Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMB opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.90. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Limbach had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 5,850 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $54,346.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,062.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,827 shares of company stock worth $82,029 over the last ninety days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

