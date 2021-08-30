Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Raymond James

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST opened at $17.28 on Thursday. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $114.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

