Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $382.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.97. 4,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,404. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $353.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $723,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 233.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,996,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

