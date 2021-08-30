Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Cowen

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $19.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on LTHM. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.
Livent stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
