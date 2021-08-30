Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Cowen

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $19.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LTHM. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Analysts predict that Livent will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.