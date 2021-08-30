Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LXEH remained flat at $$9.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089. Lixiang Education has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09.

Get Lixiang Education alerts:

Lixiang Education Company Profile

Lixiang Education Holding Co, Ltd. provides primary and middle school education services from grade 1 to grade 9 in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated two campuses, including Baiyun Campus and Yijing Campus. It also engages in the operation of food procurement.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Lixiang Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixiang Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.