Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LXEH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LXEH remained flat at $$9.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,089. Lixiang Education has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09.
Lixiang Education Company Profile
