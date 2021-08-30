Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Lonking alerts:

Shares of LONKF stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Lonking has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.