Loop Capital Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $50.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $42.05 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.86.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $875,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $3,201,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth $1,625,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

