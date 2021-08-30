Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,768 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 70.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,768 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $379.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.44. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $207.77 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

