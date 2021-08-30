Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of ManpowerGroup worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $121.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.56. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

