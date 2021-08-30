Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $25.78 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,699 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $25,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

