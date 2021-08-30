Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Universal Display worth $18,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Universal Display by 34.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after buying an additional 64,758 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

OLED opened at $209.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $161.01 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

