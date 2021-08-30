Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 107.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,816 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avantor worth $22,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after buying an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,387,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,002,000 after buying an additional 2,170,738 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.13. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 554,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,437,210. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

