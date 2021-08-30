Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 22,726 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,726 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $16,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,925 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $199.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $199.45.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

