LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 862,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $19,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 488,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. 48.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

