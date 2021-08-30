LSV Asset Management Sells 14,600 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $28,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in WESCO International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in WESCO International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in WESCO International by 158.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

WCC stock opened at $120.30 on Monday. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $120.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

