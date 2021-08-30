LSV Asset Management Sells 56,400 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.84% of American Equity Investment Life worth $26,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEL opened at $31.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.