Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $22.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Macy’s stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,649.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 737,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

