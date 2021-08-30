Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $15.09

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $15.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 28,166 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

