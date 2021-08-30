Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ MTEX traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $32.65. 45 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,997. Mannatech has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21.

In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $49,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,845.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $127,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Mannatech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

