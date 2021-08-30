Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Shares Acquired by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manning & Napier were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 50,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

Shares of Manning & Napier stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,630. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 13.82%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN).

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.