Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00.

MPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.38.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.