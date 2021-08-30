Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Marriott International by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Shares of MAR opened at $136.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

