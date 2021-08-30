Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.40.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.