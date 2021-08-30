Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $300.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.73. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Matrix Service by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Matrix Service by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

