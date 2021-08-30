Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Matthews International stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,848,000 after acquiring an additional 292,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 264,207 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 170,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 123,467 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

