Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) VP Sells $76,300.00 in Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MLP opened at $11.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.10 million, a P/E ratio of -550.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.70. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 503.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.