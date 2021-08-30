MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.37

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 7050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.92.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

