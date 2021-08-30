Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $226,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,295,000 after buying an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.76.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

