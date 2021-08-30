Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 603 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Celanese by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Celanese by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celanese by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Celanese by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $160.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

