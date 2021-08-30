Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Raised by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $133.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.99. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,010. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

