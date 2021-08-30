MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives $8.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th.

MEIP opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 29.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

