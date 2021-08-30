Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,000 CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CLSK opened at $14.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market cap of $501.12 million, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.01. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

