Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $347,000 Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after acquiring an additional 988,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

BLDR opened at $53.25 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

