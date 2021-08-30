Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New $561,000 Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,090 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth about $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 74.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Relx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after purchasing an additional 629,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the first quarter worth approximately $11,829,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Relx by 13.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,487,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.