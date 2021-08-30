Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLSPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS:MLSPF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.45. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,609. Melrose Industries has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.50.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.