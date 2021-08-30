Membership Collective Group Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Membership Collective Group in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Membership Collective Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

MCG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Membership Collective Group stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. Membership Collective Group has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28).

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

