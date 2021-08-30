Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.05 million.

VIVO opened at $20.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Meridian Bioscience has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

