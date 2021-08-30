Meristem Family Wealth LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $320.59. The company had a trading volume of 60,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,445. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $221.60 and a 12-month high of $323.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.66.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.