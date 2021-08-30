Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys 1,067 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 132,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,844,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,018,801. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $349.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.59.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

