Meristem Family Wealth LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,435 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,031,000 after purchasing an additional 48,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,374,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,383. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

