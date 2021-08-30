Meristem Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 123.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 260.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after buying an additional 174,361 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.70. 18,518,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,923,914. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

