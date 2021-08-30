Meristem Family Wealth LLC Invests $1 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 113,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

NYSE GS traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $413.60. 1,965,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

