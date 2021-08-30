Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTH stock opened at $112.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.72. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

