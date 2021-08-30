Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Gap Up to $13.01

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $13.87. Mersana Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 7,896 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.04% and a negative net margin of 295,206.97%. Research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 21,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $263,250.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,562.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,321 shares of company stock worth $768,504. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 54,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 112,940 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $527,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 131,713.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.