Metro Inc. (MRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Metro stock traded up C$1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$64.39. 395,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,667. Metro has a 52-week low of C$52.63 and a 52-week high of C$66.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRU. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Metro to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

